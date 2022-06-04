Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.66

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.66 and traded as low as C$14.58. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 392,638 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.97%.

Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

