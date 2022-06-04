PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

