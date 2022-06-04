PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagerDuty (PD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.