Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.
Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)
