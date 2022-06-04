Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 768,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,292. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.