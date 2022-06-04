Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.74

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.74 and traded as high as C$38.03. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 96,049 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.55.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.83.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,165. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,069.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.