Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.