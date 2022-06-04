Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.36

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $19.50. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 4,974 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

