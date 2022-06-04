Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PATK has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

