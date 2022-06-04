Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.81.

PTEN stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,481. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

