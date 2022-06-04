Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of PCTY opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average is $206.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.