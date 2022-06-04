PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PCB opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $311.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,609,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

