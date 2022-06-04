PDT Partners LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,982,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,133,000 after acquiring an additional 447,736 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 944,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 453,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.