PDT Partners LLC Buys 19,708 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 43.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 411.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.