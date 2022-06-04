PDT Partners LLC Buys 40,070 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 361.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,805,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 371,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after buying an additional 189,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $20.85 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

