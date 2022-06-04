PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.91 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

