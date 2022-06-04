PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,242 shares of company stock worth $1,496,887. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

