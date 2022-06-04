PDT Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

MTH stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

