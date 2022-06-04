PDT Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,885 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PetIQ worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PetIQ news, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $149,934. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

