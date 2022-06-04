PDT Partners LLC Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.11.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

