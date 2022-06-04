PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $189,000.

IAS opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

