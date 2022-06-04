PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,877 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

