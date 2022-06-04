PDT Partners LLC Purchases 4,969 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,432 shares of company stock valued at $66,220. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

