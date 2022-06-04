Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 777.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.40 ($9.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.39) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.53), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($36,297.19).

PSON stock opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.22) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.18). The stock has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 765.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 681.97.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

