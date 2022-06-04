Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 1,109,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,514. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

