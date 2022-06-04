PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PED opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PEDEVCO (PED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.