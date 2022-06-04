Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

