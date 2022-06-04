pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Reaches $560,280.06

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 2% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $560,280.06 and approximately $10.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars.

