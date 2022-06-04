PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

