PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.48. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 9,967 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PetVivo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PetVivo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

