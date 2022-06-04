PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

