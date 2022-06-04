Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Robert A. Herman Sells 47,200 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

