Phore (PHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $137,246.41

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $137,246.41 and approximately $53.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,015,752 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

