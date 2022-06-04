Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 57,456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

