Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10.
In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
