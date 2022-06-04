Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Phreesia by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

