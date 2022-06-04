Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.
In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
