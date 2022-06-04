PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 1,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$12,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$918,137.04.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$19,778.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$110,448.96.

TSE PHX opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.41 million and a PE ratio of 23.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.62.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

