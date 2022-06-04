Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

NYSEMKT PDO opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

