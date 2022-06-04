Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

PPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

