Piper Sandler Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

