Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $316.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.70.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.42 on Friday, reaching $217.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,762. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.71.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

