PIVX Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $23,731.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,259,157 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

