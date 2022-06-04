Playcent (PCNT) Hits Market Cap of $364,493.32

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $364,493.32 and approximately $23,688.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

