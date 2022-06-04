PlayFuel Market Cap Hits $814,401.39 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $814,401.39 and $858,470.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

