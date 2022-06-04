Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 13.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,852 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 1,701,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,118. Playtika has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

