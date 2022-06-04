Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 66,707 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Pulmonx worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

LUNG stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

