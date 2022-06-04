Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

