Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of Evolent Health worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,833,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $10,850,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

