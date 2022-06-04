Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,426,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 454,045 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 481,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,870,000.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,836 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of VRDN opened at $11.93 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

