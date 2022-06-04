Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

