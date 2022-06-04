Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 100,405 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,405 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

