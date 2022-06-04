Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNUT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -99.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

